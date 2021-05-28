Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VYGR. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

