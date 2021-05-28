Voyager Token (VGX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.59 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00006287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $506.37 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00909934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.81 or 0.09331319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00091161 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.