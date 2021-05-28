Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 740,227 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 63.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 68.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 10,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.