Walter Rusnak Acquires 1,000 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PBHC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.11. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

