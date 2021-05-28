Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.46

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.46 and last traded at $137.20, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.68.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,624 shares of company stock worth $10,800,904. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

