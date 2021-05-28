Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centerra Gold (CGAU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $14.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

CGAU traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.12. 1,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,219. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

