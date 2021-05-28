Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target to $2.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Progenity alerts:

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.65 on Monday. Progenity has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the first quarter valued at $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the first quarter valued at $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.