Wells Fargo & Company Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $27.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 660,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

