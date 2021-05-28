Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.10.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,118. Welltower has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.