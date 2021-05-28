Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HOWL opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm purchased 125,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

