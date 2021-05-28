Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,357 shares of company stock valued at $18,682,125 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 424.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

