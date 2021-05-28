Wharton Business Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 227,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,842. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

