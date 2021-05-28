White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

