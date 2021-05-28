Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,571. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.