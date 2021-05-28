Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.17

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $14.51. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 66,244 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $236,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

