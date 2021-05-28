William Blair Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

