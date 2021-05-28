Wing Hits Market Capitalization of $32.63 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Wing has a total market cap of $32.63 million and $5.64 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.96 or 0.00056155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,759,982 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,983 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

