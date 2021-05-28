Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,168 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

