Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 21,600 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

