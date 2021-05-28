WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the April 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ DGRS opened at $47.83 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.