Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $1,594,637. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $36.96 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

