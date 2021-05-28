Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.90. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 63,191 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

