World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. 365,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,138,660. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.