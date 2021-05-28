World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $190.19. 50,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,223. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

