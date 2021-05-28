World Asset Management Inc Has $3.88 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 150.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Linde by 360.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 76,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 38.1% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.39. 10,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $196.73 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.53.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

