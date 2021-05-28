World Asset Management Inc Has $5.09 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,011. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

