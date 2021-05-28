World Asset Management Inc Has $8.94 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,473,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

