World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,496 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.36. 31,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,208. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

