World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,448 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 95,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,937,968. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322,625 shares of company stock valued at $888,679,084 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

