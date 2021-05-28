Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of WYGPY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Worley has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Get Worley alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Worley’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.