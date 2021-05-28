Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Up 17.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)’s share price was up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 2,865,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 51.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 139,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

