Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) & Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Head-To-Head Survey

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Xencor has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xencor and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 1 0 7 0 2.75 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 6 0 2.67

Xencor currently has a consensus price target of $51.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $168.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.58%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xencor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -51.29% -11.11% -9.49% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.18% -66.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xencor and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $122.69 million 18.37 -$69.33 million ($1.21) -31.99 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$202.24 million ($13.09) -8.56

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xencor beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies. It is also developing Tidutamab that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; XmAb564 to treat Autoimmune diseases; XmAb819 for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; and XmAb306/RO7310729, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company provides Monjuvi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Ultomiris to treat adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE, which mediates allergic responses and allergic disease. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, MorphoSys AG, NestlÃ© S.A., Novartis AG, INmune Bio, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc., Atreca, Inc., and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

