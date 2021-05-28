Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Taylor C. Kessel Sells 11,073 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,139,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.