XMax Price Tops $0.0004 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $788,114.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00904141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.86 or 0.09182931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091304 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,808,262,354 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.