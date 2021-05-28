XP (XP) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

XP (NASDAQ: XP) is one of 50 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare XP to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

XP has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XP’s peers have a beta of 1.69, meaning that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XP 29.38% 24.04% 2.58% XP Competitors 33.64% 20.12% 5.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XP and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XP $1.58 billion $402.83 billion 55.08 XP Competitors $6.29 billion $12.30 billion 22.59

XP’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than XP. XP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XP 0 3 3 0 2.50 XP Competitors 489 2146 2150 70 2.37

XP currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 5.42%. Given XP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XP is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of XP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XP beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About XP

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients. The company also offers XP EducaÃ§Ã£o, an online financial education portal that offers seminars, classes, and learning tools to help teach individuals on topics, such as basics of investing, techniques, and investment strategies, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, it operates XP Platform, an open product platform that provides clients to access investment products in the market, including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

