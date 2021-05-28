XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shares of XPEV opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion and a PE ratio of -19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in XPeng by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

