Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-$235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yatsen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

NYSE:YSG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 3,043,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

