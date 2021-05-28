Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,985 shares of company stock worth $2,569,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

