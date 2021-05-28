yOUcash (YOUC) Price Tops $0.0592

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $188.19 million and approximately $26,006.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00078740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.00879343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.54 or 0.09013228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00089981 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,178,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.