Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.20 on Friday. Yuma Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

