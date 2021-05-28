Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.20 on Friday. Yuma Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
Yuma Energy Company Profile
