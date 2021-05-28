Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

YJ remained flat at $$1.80 on Friday. 8,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,652. Yunji has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

