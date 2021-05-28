Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 488,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,974. Yunji has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $383.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

