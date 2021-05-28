Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Century Casinos reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

CNTY stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

