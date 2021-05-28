Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 389.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

