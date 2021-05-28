Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently commented on GNCA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

