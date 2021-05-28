Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Aramark by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,092,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,037,000 after acquiring an additional 491,556 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $528,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Aramark by 9,699.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ARMK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 1,021,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

