Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after acquiring an additional 268,973 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. 1,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,065. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

