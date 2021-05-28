Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $38.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,048 shares of company stock worth $14,503,945. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.