Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $38.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,048 shares of company stock worth $14,503,945. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.