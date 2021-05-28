Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

OSIS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.66. 432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,831. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

