Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $2,193,245 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.88. 903,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.